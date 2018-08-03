Earlier this year, federal prosecutors brought criminal charges against a man who they said sold armor-piercing bullets. Authorities have said the man, Douglas Haig, sold Paddock 720 rounds of tracer bullets. He has pleaded not guilty.
Police have released 13 batches of investigative documents, 911 audio, police reports, witness statements and video over the last three months. They have illustrated chaos, heartbreak and heroism from police, first-responders, concert-goers and more.
Body camera recordings made public earlier showed officers using explosives to blast through the door of a 32nd floor hotel suite to find Paddock dead on the floor from a self-inflicted gunshot. Assault-style weapons fitted with rapid-fire “bump stock” devices were strewn about the suite.
Surveillance video released in March showed Paddock in the days before he opened fire. MGM Resorts said it released the video because it wanted to provide greater context around Paddock’s actions leading up to the shooting. The hotel said the images show that Paddock gave no outward indications of the massacre he was planning to carry out.
In the series of security videos, Paddock appears like any other guest. He checks into his suite on the 32nd floor, plays video poker and buys snacks at the gift shop – -all the while interacting with hotel staff.
“He’s so calm,” CBS News correspondent Carter Evans noted, watching the videos.
“And that is the true mark of a sociopath,” said Randy Sutton, a retired lieutenant with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
“He’s going about his business, he’s tipping the guys,” Sutton said. “A guy who can order lunch knowing that he’s going to kill people … that’s not normal.”
Officials have said the attack had no link to international terrorism, but hotel owner MGM Resorts International last month invoked a provision of a federal law enacted after the Sept. 11 terror attacks. The company wants federal courts to qualify the shooting as an act of terrorism and to declare the company has no liability to survivors or families of slain victims.