



— Two years after the Las Vegas massacre – the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history — attorneys for the victims say they’ve reached a settlement to resolve lawsuits that’s expected to pay between $735 million and $800 million.

A statement Thursday from Las Vegas law firm Eglet Adams, which represents nearly 2,500 victims, says the amount of the settlement with MGM Resorts International depends on the number of plaintiffs who choose to take part.

“Today’s agreement marks a milestone in the recovery process for the victims of the horrifying events of 1 October,” attorney Robert Eglet wrote. “While nothing will be able to bring back the lives lost or undo the horrors so many suffered on that day, this settlement will provide fair compensation for thousands of victims and their families.”

The entire payout process must be completed by late 2020 under the terms of the agreement.

On Oct. 1, 2017, country music star Jason Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest festival on the Las Vegas Strip when 64-year-old gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd of 22,000 people from a hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel. 58 people died and hundreds were wounded. Nearly half the victims were from Southern California.

After Paddock killed himself, police found 23 assault-style weapons in the room. There is still no known motive.

Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed against MGM Resorts, which owns both Mandalay Bay Hotel and the Las Vegas Village, the site where the concert was taking place.

“Our goal has always been to resolve these matters so our community and the victims and their families can move forward in the healing process,” said Jim Murren, Chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts, in a statement. “This agreement with the Plaintiffs’ Counsel is a major step, and one that we hoped for a long time would be possible. We have always believed that prolonged litigation around these matters is in no one’s best interest. It is our sincere hope that this agreement means that scenario will be avoided.”

The law firm says an independent party will be appointed by a court to evaluate claims and dole out money from the settlement fund.

Tuesday marked the two-year anniversary of the shooting. In Corona, a vigil was held where the names of those who were killed were read and candles were lit in their memory.

