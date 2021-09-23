CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Brush Fire, KCAL9, Simi Valley, Wildfire

SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) – Crews extinguished a small brush fire which erupted along the 118 Freeway in Simi Valley early Thursday morning.

Sept. 23, 2021. (CBSLA)

The fire broke out off the westbound side of the 118 Freeway near Kuehner Drive a little before 5:30 a.m..

Ventura County Fire Department crews responded and quickly extinguished the blaze, holding it to less than a half-acre. No structures were damaged or threatened.

There was no word on a cause.

There has been an elevated wildfire risk across the Southland this week due to the high temperatures, low humidity and breezy conditions.

A brush fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon in Chatsworth burned nine acres before being brought under control. A fire also broke out near the Cal State San Bernardino campus that forced evacuations Wednesday.