SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) – Crews extinguished a small brush fire which erupted along the 118 Freeway in Simi Valley early Thursday morning.
The fire broke out off the westbound side of the 118 Freeway near Kuehner Drive a little before 5:30 a.m..
Ventura County Fire Department crews responded and quickly extinguished the blaze, holding it to less than a half-acre. No structures were damaged or threatened.
There was no word on a cause.
There has been an elevated wildfire risk across the Southland this week due to the high temperatures, low humidity and breezy conditions.
A brush fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon in Chatsworth burned nine acres before being brought under control. A fire also broke out near the Cal State San Bernardino campus that forced evacuations Wednesday.