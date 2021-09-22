SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Evacuations were ordered for some residents as a brush fire burned in San Bernardino Wednesday afternoon.
By 12:39 p.m., the fire had grown to 50 acres and was 0% contained, the San Bernardino Fire Department said.
Evacuations were ordered for residences east of N. State St., south of and including residences on Morgan Rd., west of and including Pepperdine Dr., south to Grossmont Rd.
#UniversityFire: (Update) DC113 is Highland IC & reporting acres 25 acres, rapid rate of spread. Crews continue to work on perimeter control. @CALFIREBDU San Manuel FD & @coltonfiredept assisting. pic.twitter.com/rYu4U7mkQv
— San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) September 22, 2021
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department- Aviation Unit was performing water drops.
Cal Fire San Bernardino and the Colton Fire Department were assisting the San Bernardino Fire Department.