LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The triple-digit temperatures that scorched the Southland on Tuesday will continue into Wednesday, despite it being the first official day of fall.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Wednesday in the San Fernando Valley as temperatures are expected to reach 105 degrees.
“Warm and dry weather will continue through Wednesday with temperatures well into the 90s to lower 100s in the hottest inland valleys,” according to the NWS.
Conditions will also be ripe for wildfires in inland areas because of the high temperatures coupled with low humidity. There will also be winds of 20 to 35 miles per hour in some spots.
Meanwhile, inland areas of Orange County, including Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove and Fullerton, will be under a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The hot weather on Tuesday toppled some local records. Long Beach reached a high of 98 degrees, breaking the record of 97 set on the same date in 1989. Sandberg tied the 2011 record of 90 degrees. In Orange County, Anaheim reached 104 degrees on Tuesday, breaking the record of 102 set in 2015.
Temperatures are expected to cool down beginning Thursday and continue through Sunday. Forecasters predict a slight chance of rain by Friday and Saturday.
Residents were warned to take precautions in the heat and to drink plenty of liquids.
