CHATSWORTH (CBSLA) – A brush fire blackened nine acres in Chatsworth Wednesday.
Progress of the Jeffrey Fire in Chatsworth has been stopped and the fire was 50% contained as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The Jeffrey Fire was reported to be burning in one acre of brush just before 4 p.m. near 22560 Jeffrey Mark Court and Larwin Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The fire quickly grew to three acres, then to five as water dropping aircraft were called to aid ground crews in dousing the flames.
No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported, though traffic was advised to avoid the area during the firefighting efforts.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.