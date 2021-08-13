Chargers FootballWatch The Chargers vs Rams on Saturday starting at 6:30pm on CBS2 and CBSLA.com
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Clippers have re-signed Kawhi Leonard about two weeks after the NBA star decided to test free agency waters.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 22: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers celebrates his basket with a Dallas Mavericks foul in the third quarter during game one of the Western Conference first round series at Staples Center on May 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Leonard, 30, reportedly signed a max deal worth $176 million over four years. However, he is expected to miss a significant portion of the upcoming NBA season after having surgery in July to repair a partially-torn ACL.

“Kawhi is a transcendent player and a relentless worker who improves himself every day,” Lawrence Frank, the Clippers president of basketball operations, said in a statement. “We share many of the same goals, which include a long-term relationship.”

The Moreno Valley native has played two seasons with the Clippers and has averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and a career-high 5.2 assists with the team.