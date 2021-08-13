LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Clippers have re-signed Kawhi Leonard about two weeks after the NBA star decided to test free agency waters.
Leonard, 30, reportedly signed a max deal worth $176 million over four years. However, he is expected to miss a significant portion of the upcoming NBA season after having surgery in July to repair a partially-torn ACL.
“Kawhi is a transcendent player and a relentless worker who improves himself every day,” Lawrence Frank, the Clippers president of basketball operations, said in a statement. “We share many of the same goals, which include a long-term relationship.”
The Moreno Valley native has played two seasons with the Clippers and has averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and a career-high 5.2 assists with the team.