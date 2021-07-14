LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Almost exactly one month after injuring his knee, the Clippers announced that superstar Kawhi Leonard has undergone surgery for a partially torn ACL.
The Clippers reported that the 30-year-old Leonard underwent surgery Tuesday on his right knee. He has no timetable for return.
Leonard injured his knee late in Game 4 of the Clippers’ second-round series against the Dallas Mavericks.
For the remainder of the playoffs, the team remained mum on the exact nature of the injury, calling it a knee sprain and saying he was day-to-day.
Leonard, who has struggled with injuries throughout is NBA career, has a $36 million player option for next season. He has until Aug. 1 to decide whether to decline the option and become an unrestricted free agent, in which case he could resign with the Clippers for a longer four-year deal or choose to go to another team.
According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, if Leonard declines the option, he would be eligible to resign with the Clippers with a four-year, $176 million deal.
Despite losing Leonard, behind the stellar play of Paul George, the Clippers advanced to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in the franchise’s 51-year history, but fell to the Suns in six games.