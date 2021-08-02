LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard has declined his player option for next season and is officially becoming a free agent.
According to Yahoo! Sports' Chris Haynes, Leonard declined his $36 million player option for the 2021-22 season, but is expected to renegotiate a new deal the Clippers.
However, Haynes noted that the 30-year-old Leonard is still open to hearing pitches from other teams.
Leonard is eligible to sign a four-year, $176.2 million deal.
Leonard underwent surgery last month to repair a partially torn ACL. He could miss the entire upcoming season.
Leonard injured his knee late in Game 4 of the Clippers' second-round series against the Dallas Mavericks.
For the remainder of the playoffs, the team remained mum on the exact nature of the injury, calling it a knee sprain and saying he was day-to-day.