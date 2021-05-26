MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — While things aren’t looking great for Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers after losing the first two games of its opening round playoff series at home against the Dallas Mavericks, the man known as The Claw has some big things happening off the court.
The Moreno Valley native recently debuted his new Kawhi “Moreno Valley” colorway sneakers in the playoffs against the Mavericks. The sneakers from New Balance go on sale June 1 and are selling for $159.99READ MORE: Arrest Made In Riverside County BB Gun Shooting; Connection To String Of Similar Shootings Across SoCal Under Investigation
All in the details, inspired by his home 🏠
Kawhi Leonard debuted the KAWHI 'Moreno Valley' colorway in Game 1 vs. Dallas this weekend.
They're available from New Balance on June 1st. pic.twitter.com/tMlan5yGKeREAD MORE: LA County Fair Will Permanently Move To May Beginning 2022
— Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 24, 2021
The sneakers feature the City of Moreno Valley official seal on the tongue of the shoe and Leonard’s number two on the bottom of the laces. In addition to the shoes, Leonard, New Balance and the 2K Foundation will also donate a basketball court and playground to Moreno Valley’s Weston Park.MORE NEWS: Religious Relics Stolen From Temples During The Vietnam War Returned To Thailand
Leonard and the Clippers return to the hardwood on Friday, May 28 for game three of its playoff series against the Mavericks.