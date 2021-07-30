LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Even if you didn’t miss your shot, a face mask will still be required when “Hamilton” returns to the Pantages Theatre next month.

The Pantages Theatre in Hollywood announced Friday that they will require ticket holders to show proof of vaccination in order to attend “Hamilton” and all other Broadway in Hollywood events through Oct. 10. Masks will also be required for all ticket holders, regardless of vaccination, except when eating and drinking in designated areas.

“This joint effort between theatre management and audiences is meant to provide the safest space possible for patrons, cast, crew, and staff as preparations continue to reopen the doors and raise the curtain – beginning with the return of Hamilton on August 17, 2021,” Broadway In Hollywood said in a statement.

Guests under the age of 12 or those who need medical or religious accommodations must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours. Children under 5 will not be admitted.

Broadway in Hollywood says the policy will be reassessed on an ongoing basis, and updated after Oct. 10. The Broadway League, representing New York’s Broadway theaters, also announced Friday that proof of vaccination and masks will be required to attend shows.

“Hamilton’s” highly-anticipated return to Hollywood was shut down abruptly due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March of last year, and plans were made to reopen as vaccinations helped bring cases, hospitalizations, and deaths down. But the virus and the much more contagious Delta variant have caused another surge in cases, even among people who are vaccinated, prompting public health officials to again recommend wearing masks indoors, which is currently a mandate in los Angeles County.