LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After being shuttered for more than a year, the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood announced Friday that it will reopen to audiences in August with the hit musical “Hamilton,” about two months earlier than initially planned.
The Pantages announced that “Hamilton” will return to the Pantages stage on Aug. 17. It will mark the theaters reopening after a 17-month intermission.
Tickets are on sale now.
Along with nearly all theaters nationwide, the Pantages was forced to shutter in March of 2020 due to the pandemic. The musical was set to open at the Pantages on March 13, 2020, but was suspended indefinitely at the last minute.
“We were literally rehearsing and were due to have our first preview performance with an audience on the night of Friday the 13th, that March 13th,” actress Sabrina Sloan, who plays Angelica Schuyler, told CBSLA Friday morning. “At around 2 p.m. in the afternoon, as we were getting pumped up, we kind of got the news. And I think we all that maybe, a couple weeks delay, and cut to, a year-and-a-half later. And this particular cast has not performed together once in front of an audience. So it’s really thrilling to be able to finally do that.”
The Pantages will host a pop up vaccination site on Saturday, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. Everyone who comes to get vaccinated will be entered to win a pair of free tickets.