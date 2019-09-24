Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – If you missed the phenomenon known as “Hamilton” the first time around, don’t worry, you’ll get another shot.
The Hollywood Pantages Theatre announced Tuesday that the hit musical will be returning for a six-month run beginning March 12 and going through Sept. 20.
Tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 18 at 8 a.m. They start at $55. Every performance will also have $10 orchestra tickets that can be won in a daily lottery.
Hamilton played the Pantages from August through December 2017.
