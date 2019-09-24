CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Hamilton, Hamilton Pantages Theatre, Pantages Theatre


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – If you missed the phenomenon known as “Hamilton” the first time around, don’t worry, you’ll get another shot.

A 2018 performance of the musical “Hamilton.” (Segerstrom Center for the Arts/Joan Marcus)

The Hollywood Pantages Theatre announced Tuesday that the hit musical will be returning for a six-month run beginning March 12 and going through Sept. 20.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 18 at 8 a.m. They start at $55. Every performance will also have $10 orchestra tickets that can be won in a daily lottery.

Hamilton played the Pantages from August through December 2017.

