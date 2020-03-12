



– The Hollywood Pantages Theatre announced Thursday it will be suspending all performances of the hit show “Hamilton” through the end of the month due to the coronavirus.

The musical, which was set to open Thursday at 8 p.m., will be canceled through at least March 31.

Anyone who purchased tickets during this period will automatically receive a refund.

The musical is scheduled to run at the Pantages until Nov. 22.

This comes as Broadway in New York City announced that all productions would be canceled through at least April 12.

Meanwhile, several other theaters in Los Angeles had also suspended productions. The Music Center in downtown L.A. announced that it would be closing all its theaters — the Ahmanson Theatre, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Mark Taper Forum and Walt Disney Concert Hall — through at least March 31. That includes the cancellation of “The Book of Mormon” at the Ahmanson and “The Antipodes” at the Mark Taper Forum.

“Block Party 2020” was also suspended at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City.

Cal State Northridge canceled all events at its campus theater, The Soraya, through April 17. The Pasadena Conservatory of Music canceled all events and classes through April 5.