INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — The Foo Fighters announced Wednesday they were postponing their concert at The Forum this Saturday following a “confirmed COVID-19 case within the Foo Fighter organization.”
“Despite having made every effort to follow CDC Covid protocols and local laws, there has been a confirmed Covid-19 case within the Foo Fighter organization,” the band said in a tweet.READ MORE: 'Driver's License' Singer, Temecula Native Olivia Rodrigo Gives Vaccine Push At White House
“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, Saturday’s show at the Los Angeles Forum is being postponed to a later date.”
Important information about the July 17th Forum show. pic.twitter.com/9EwtDorRDxREAD MORE: Dodger Pitcher Trevor Bauer's Leave Extended Through July 27
— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) July 15, 2021
MORE NEWS: 4 Lanes Of 101 Shutdown Due To Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash That Killed Motorcyclist
The Foo Fighters said a new date will be announced shortly and tickets for the July 17 show will be honored for the new date.