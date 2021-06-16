VALENCIA (CBSLA) – In the continued effort to get more Californians vaccinated, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that Six Flags will give away 50,000 free admission tickets to those who get vaccinated at certain select locations.
Newsom made the announcement in a news conference at the famous Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park in Valencia.
The 50,000 tickets, which have a combined value of $4.5 million, are part of the state’s $116.5 million Vax for the Win sweepstakes.
On Tuesday, Newsom held a drawing at Universal Studios Hollywood in which 10 Californians won $1.5 million each. To be entered into the drawing, you must have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The free tickets will be valid through Sept. 6 at all four Six Flags parks: Six Flags Magic Mountain, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, Hurricane Harbor Concord or Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles.
For a list of locations taking part in the free Magic Mountain ticket giveaway click here.
Some of the sites include:
The Center for Family Health and Education, the Chinatown Service Center, Clinica Sierra Vista, Community Medical Centers, Elica Health Centers, the JWCH Institute, Lifelong Health, UCI Family Health, Tiburcio Vasquez Health Centers, St. John’s Well Child and Family Centers, Kaiser Permanente, Dignity Health, Curative and Color Health will also be distributing tickets in select locations.