LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday launched “Vax for the Win,” a new vaccine incentive program designed to motivate Californians to get their vaccination before the state’s reopening on June 15.
"Getting every eligible Californian vaccinated is how we bring our state roaring back from this pandemic," said Newsom. "California has already made incredible progress in the fight against COVID-19, with the lowest case rates in the country while administering millions more vaccines than any other state. But we aren't stopping there, we're doing everything it takes to get Californians vaccinated as we approach June 15 to help us fully reopen safely."
Beginning on May 27, the next two million people who begin and complete their COVID-19 vaccination will automatically be eligible to receive a $50 prepaid or grocery card, worth a total of $100 million.
Californians will receive a text message with an electronic prepaid card redemption code sent to their mobile phone or email address 7-10 days after their two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna, or single-dose of Johnson and Johnson.
Those who do not have a mobile phone or email address can receive a physical card by calling 1-833-993-3873.
All Californians aged 12 and over who are at least partially vaccinated will be eligible for the cash prize drawings taking place in June. Thirty winners in total will be selected for the “$50,000 Fridays” cash prize drawings on June 4 and June 11, totaling $1.5 million.
On June 15, $1.5 million will be awarded to 10 lucky Californians for a grand total of $15 million in cash prizes. Winners must complete their vaccination in order to claim their prize. If someone under 18 wins, the cash will be put in a savings account for them until they turn 18.
