LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Seven Southern California residents were among the 10 winners chosen Tuesday to receive $1.5 million in the state’s “Vax for the Win” COVID- 19 vaccination incentive program.
The southern California winners included four Los Angeles County residents, one Riverside County, one Santa Barbara, and one Ventura County resident.READ MORE: Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott Gives Millions To Southern California's State Universities, Community Colleges
The other winners are from Marin, Sacramento, and Stanislaus counties.
Tuesday’s giveaway came on the heels of two previous drawings in which 30 people were chosen to receive $50,000 each.READ MORE: LA City Council Returns To In-Person Meetings For First Time Since March 2020
Everyone in the state who was at least partially vaccinated was eligible to win but winners must complete the two-dose regimen to actually receive the prize money.
According to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who oversaw Tuesday’s drawing from Universal Studios Hollywood, roughly 22 million people were eligible for the prizes.
According to Newsom, 72% of state residents aged 18 and over had received at least one dose of vaccine.MORE NEWS: Milestone: California Reopens, Lifts Majority Of Its Mask Restrictions, Ends Social Distancing Requirements
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)