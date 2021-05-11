CORONA (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol Tuesday reported two more incidents of vehicles having windows shattered by what appeared to be pellet or BB gun fire.

The first report came at about 5:50 p.m. on the 91 Freeway, just east of Lincoln Avenue, CHP said. When officers located the victim, they found the middle left side window of a GMC Safari van was shattered.

A preliminary investigation determined the damage was caused by either a pellet or a BB gun, CHP said.

The second incident happened just 10 minutes later, just east of Tyler Avenue, when the driver of the white Jeep Wrangler reported hearing a pop followed by a window shattering.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found that the left side, third row window had been shattered.

There were no reported injuries in either incident.

On Monday, at least three vehicles traveling on the westbound 91 Freeway were damaged by one or more individuals using pellet or BB guns.

This comes after two similar such shootings occurred May 7, also on 91 Freeway, near Main Street in Corona and near Pierce Street in Riverside.

On April 27, two drivers pulled into the same gas station near the Orange County city of Westminster after their windows were shot out on the same stretch of the 405 Freeway.

On April 28, the windows of a Kia Sedona were shot out along the 5 Freeway in Northeast Los Angeles.

It was not immediately clear if the incidents were related.

Anyone with information was asked to call California Highway Patrol at 951-637-8000.