WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) — Two Southern California residents, unknown to each other until a scary event, are alive but shaken up after shots were fired at their vehicles while they were driving on the freeway.

Manuel Padilla heard three shots shatter the rear and back windows of his SUV while he was on his way home from work.

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. southbound on the 405 Freeway near Westminster.

“Scared me to death. That’s when I knew somebody was shooting at me,” Padilla said.

He was frightened, and so he called 911 and pulled into a gas station where he surprisingly realized someone else just survived the same thing.

Christina Martinez Adame was driving to a parent-teacher conference also at 4:15 p.m. when someone shot her back passenger window out. Luckily, her son wasn’t in the car.

“When it happened, it felt like our car was caving in,” Adame said.

She also drove her car into the same gas station as Padilla and too called 911.

“I don’t want there to be other victims,” Adame said.

“I just want to get the word out there, be careful. It was just a standard Tuesday. Count your blessings,” Padilla told CBS2/KCAL9.

The California Highway Patrol investigated the incident but said they couldn’t find any bullets. Investigatorts are also looking into the possibility that there may have been multiple shooters.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call law enforcement.