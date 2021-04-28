LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating a purported shooting which shattered the windows of a minivan while it was traveling along a freeway in Northeast Los Angeles early Wednesday morning.
A man told CBSLA that he was driving to work when he heard two loud bangs — and the back passenger window and rear windshield of his Kia Sedona shattered — just as he was passing the Broadway exit on the 5 Freeway just before 6 a.m.
The man continued driving, making his way onto the northbound 2 Freeway, before exiting at San Fernando Road in Glassell Park, where he pulled into a grocery store parking lot and called 911, he said.
California Highway Patrol told CBSLA that no bullet or BB fragments were found. It’s unclear what kind of projectile caused the damage.
The driver was not hurt. He told CBSLA it was too dark to see what direction the shots came from.
This most recent incident comes after two vehicles were shot at along the 405 Freeway near Westminster in Orange County on Tuesday afternoon.
Both vehicles pulled into the same gas station at around the same time and their drivers called 911. Neither was injured.
No bullets were found in those shootings either. The CHP spokesperson told CBSLA Wednesday that investigators do not believe the Westminster shootings are linked to Wednesday morning’s incident in Northeast L.A.