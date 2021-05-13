CERRITOS (CBSLA) — The rash of BB or pellet gun shootings at vehicles on Southern California’s freeways have apparently expanded west to Carson and Downey.

More than a dozen vehicles have been damaged in BB or pellet gun shootings as they drove on Southern California freeways. No one has been hurt in any of the shootings, but authorities are alarmed.

The latest shooting happened Thursday at about 6:50 a.m. in Cerritos on the westbound 91 Freeway near Bloomfield Avenue, according to the CHP. Another shooting was reported Wednesday night, also on the 91 Freeway in Cerritos, where a white sedan was left several dozen holes and dents in its hood and windshield. The driver, Michael Hernandez, says he saw a flash before hearing his windshield crack. Hernandez says he believes his car was hit by a BB or pellet a couple of months ago as well.

On Tuesday night, the California Highway Patrol says they are also investigating a possible airgun shooting in Downey that damaged several windows on a double-deck bus taking Verbum Dei High School soccer players and staff from Los Angeles. The bus was going east on the 105 Freeway, west of Paramount Boulevard, in the carpool lane at about 4 p.m. when an upper deck passenger told the driver a window had been shattered.

When the bus arrived in Santa Fe Springs, the driver called 911 after seeing three of the windows had been damaged. CHP investigators say the damage was consistent with a BB or pellet type gun.

Many of the shootings have occurred in the Inland Empire, including one that happened about two hours after the bus was shot at in Downey. The driver of a van reported having his windows shattered after being shot as he drove on the 91 Freeway in Riverside. That shooting was followed about an hour later by another incident, also on the 91 Freeway, at Tyler Avenue.

It’s not known yet the shootings are the work of one person, or a group. Descriptions of the shooter have varied, and authorities are trying to work out whether the shots are being fired from a moving vehicle, or from a perch like a sniper.