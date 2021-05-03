LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – For the first time since March of 2020, patrons will again be allowed to browse for books at more than three dozen branches of the Los Angeles Public Library system.

Thirty-seven of LAPL’s 73 branches will reopen Monday, along with the Central Library, for in-person services. Patrons will be allowed to browse shelves for up to an hour. They will also be allowed to reserve time on public computers for up to an hour as well.

It was unclear what the exact capacity restrictions would be. For a list of library reopenings and hours, click here.

Since last July, LAPL has been operating its Library To Go contactless program in which patrons can check out books online and then pick them up curbside from their nearest branch.

In March, LAPL expanded the program to include more branches and extended evening hours. It also added a free remote wireless printing service that allows patrons to print out up to 10 pages of content per day.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, L.A. County Library announced that it will reopen another 30 of its 85 branches for in-person services beginning March 10. That will bring the number of reopened branches to 60, with capacity at 75%.

“Libraries are the civic and cultural heartbeat of our communities, and an extraordinary resource for Angelenos looking to fire up their imaginations and pursue their dreams,” L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said last week. “Our next phase in reopening our library doors marks the next step toward reintegrating this critical entry point for learning, literacy, and literature back into the everyday lives of our residents — and another crucial marker on our road to recovery.”