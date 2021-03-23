LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Public Library expanded its “Library To Go” program Tuesday by launching evening pick-up hours at more than two-dozen locations and adding a free “Printing To Go” service.

As libraries remain closed to the public, “Library To Go” branches will offer pickup service between 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Pick-up service hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays will run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to expand our services to include Library To Go evening hours and remote wireless printing pick-up for patrons who have traditionally relied on using computers at the library for printing,” City Librarian John F. Szabo said. “Evening hours and Printing To Go are the latest in our ongoing efforts to expand our services and make it easier for Angelenos to access the library.”

People can make an appointment to pick up materials from tables outside the libraries while waiting in a designated area while wearing a face mask and maintaining physical distancing.

The library also launched a free remote wireless printing service that allows patrons to print out up to 10 pages of content a day.

The new “Printing To Go” pickup service allows patrons to request a maximum of 10 free pages of content per day in either black-and-white or color with one business day’s notice. More information about the printing service is available at lapl.org/print.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the expansion of the program “will open the doors of great literature, learning, and exploration to local children and families — and make this critical neighborhood asset available to more Angelenos at a time where our civic resources have never been more valuable.”

“Library To Go” service is available at:

Arroyo Seco Regional Branch;

Central Library (10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday);

Chatsworth Branch;

Echo Park Branch;

Exposition Park Regional Branch;

Fairfax Branch;

Junipero Serra Branch;

Los Feliz Branch;

Mar Vista Branch;

Mark Twain Branch;

Northridge Branch;

Palms – Rancho Park Branch;

Panorama City Branch;

Pio Pico – Koreatown Branch;

Robert Louis Stevenson Branch;

San Pedro Regional Branch;

Sherman Oaks Branch;

Silver Lake Branch;

Studio City Branch;

Sun Valley Branch;

Sylmar Branch;

Washington Irving Branch;

West Valley Regional Branch;

Westchester – Loyola Village Branch;

Westwood Branch; and

Woodland Hills Branch.

More information about Library To Go services can be found on LAPL’s website.

