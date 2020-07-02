LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Mayor Eric Garcetti Thursday introduced a new program offering curbside service at 18 L.A. Public Library branches.

“Our libraries are anchors of academic achievement and lifelong learning, and by bringing curbside pickup to these beating hearts of our communities, we will reopen doors of creativity, discovery and imagination for all of us,” Garcetti said.

The Library To Go program will allow people to pick up and drop off materials curbside in order to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 while still servicing the community.

Big news, 18 of our libraries are now offering Library To Go pickup service for items placed on hold: https://t.co/NRxry7V6J4 pic.twitter.com/fjisYAARlC — L.A. Public Library (@LAPublicLibrary) July 2, 2020

People will be able pick up items they had requested, but were unable to collect when LAPD closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and can place new holds using the online catalog.

Once a hold is placed, the requestor will receive an email or phone call instructing them how to set up a time to pick up the materials.

Library officials said when materials are returned, they will be isolated for 72 hours before being returned to shelves or being reissued, as recommended by public health experts.

As of Thursday, curbside service was offered at the following 13 locations:

Arroyo Seco Regional Branch

Central Library

Echo Park Branch

Junipero Serra Branch

Los Feliz Branch

Mar Vista Branch

Northridge Branch

Pio Pico-Koreatown Branch

San Pedro Regional Branch

Studio City Branch

Sylmar Branch

Westwood Branch

Woodland Hills Branch

On Tuesday, the program will expand to include the following five locations:

Exposition Park Regional Branch

Fairfax Branch

Panorama City Branch

Sherman Oaks Branch

Silver Lake Branch

“We are thrilled to be launching the Library To Go pickup service,” John Szabo, city librarian, said. “We know that Angelenos love their libraries and have missed them.”

Due dates for materials checked out before the library closed have been extended to Sept. 30. New items checked out will follow standard borrowing schedules.

More information about Library To Go services can be found on LAPL’s website.