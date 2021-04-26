LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Public Library will begin a phased reopening of the Central Library and 37 other branches for in-person services on May 3.

The L.A. Public Library system will open with limited in-person services at the downtown flagship location along with 37 out of its 73 total branches.

The libraries are expected to provide services including quick browsing, computer access, mobile printing orders, checking out library materials and the “Library To Go” contactless pickup service.

“Libraries are the civic and cultural heartbeat of our communities, and an extraordinary resource for Angelenos looking to fire up their imaginations and pursue their dreams,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said. “Our next phase in reopening our library doors marks the next step toward reintegrating this critical entry point for learning, literacy, and literature back into the everyday lives of our residents — and another crucial marker on our road to recovery.”

After all branches closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the library has been slowly reopening services to the public.

In July, the library launched its “Library to Go” program, which gave customers a way to safely pick up and drop off materials curbside.

The program expanded on March 23 to include evening hours at more than two dozen locations, along with free remote wireless printing services.

“We are excited to be starting this new chapter on May 3, and we know Angelenos have missed us as much as we have missed them,” said City Librarian John F. Szabo. “We look forward to seeing our patrons return, and we’re committed to offering everyone a safe and welcoming experience.”

For more information visit lapl.org/reopening.

