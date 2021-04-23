ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — The Orange County Health Care Agency announced Friday the COVID vaccine super site at Disneyland will close on April 30.
The Disneyland site opened on Jan. 13 as O.C.'s first large-scale vaccination site. As of Friday, it had administered approximately 220,852.
The site has had to close intermittently on several occasions due to strong winds or vaccine supply shortages.
The site began with walk-up service before transitioning into a drive-thru offering Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant in-vehicle vaccinations.
By April 30, the site is expected to have administered 233,000 doses.
“On behalf of the HCA and the County of Orange, our sincerest thanks to the Disneyland Resort for being the first organization to offer their time, talents and property to launch and sustain our first Super POD,” said Dr. Clayton Chau, County Health Officer and Director of the HCA.
The HCA made the decision to reallocate existing staffing resources to other Super POD locations to bolster their operations.
“I want to remind the community that our Soka University, Santa Ana College, and the OC Fair & Event Center Super PODs currently offer ADA-compliant drive-thru lanes to continue meeting the needs of individuals with disabilities. We’re not going away — we’re just balancing the changing needs of eligible patients with our staffing and vaccine allocations to ensure we can be as responsive as possible,” said Dr. Chau.
For the past month leading up to this planned closure, the OC Health Care Agency has only provided second-dose vaccination appointments at the Disneyland location.
The HCA will continue to administer walk-up vaccination at the Anaheim Convention Center, Soka University, the OC Fair & Event Center, Santa Ana College, and through targeted mobile PODs.