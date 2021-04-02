LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Museum of Art reopened Thursday for the first time in more than a year.
LACMA’s reopening was greeted with long lines of visitors excited for its six new exhibitions.
L.A. County is currently in the red tier, which limits capacity in museums to 25%. However, L.A. County will move up into the orange tier Monday, which will increase museum capacity to 50%.
All visitors, including members, must purchase tickets in advance online. For L.A. County residents, tickets are $20 for adults and $16 for seniors 65 and older. Children 17 and under get in free.
LACMA is currently in the midst of a more than $650 million renovation project slated to be complete sometime in 2023.
The La Brea Tar Pits, located next door to LACMA, will reopen April 8.
The Natural History Museum in Exposition also reopened Thursday.