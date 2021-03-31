LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – California officials announced Tuesday that Los Angeles and Orange counties are eligible to move into the orange tier of the state’s coronavirus reopening guidelines after meeting the required standards to do so.

Orange County officials announced they will immediately ease restrictions beginning Wednesday. However, L.A. County will wait until Monday, April 5, to follow suit.

The move will increase capacity limits for restaurants, movie theaters, churches, museums, zoos and aquariums from 25% to 50%. Fitness center capacity is also eligible to be increased from 10% to 25%.

County health director Barbara Ferrer also said a revised health order will go into effect on April 5 allowing for bars to reopen outdoors with modifications.

The move would also allow Dodger Stadium, Angel Stadium and other venues to increase fan capacity to 33%, up from the current 20%.

According to Ferrer, LA County is holding off on the move to monitor case numbers during the county’s third week in the more restrictive red tier, adding it’s unclear why the state decided to allow the county to advance immediately to the orange tier even though counties are required to wait three weeks before moving up under state guidelines.

Orange County met metrics to move to the orange tier on March 23. Because it must remain in the red tier for three weeks and maintain current levels for two, the county was not expected to move tiers until April 7.

It’s welcome news for so many and especially for businesses that have locked their doors during the pandemic.

“This is an incredible step forward. Folks have not been able to come to our city to enjoy the theme parks for a convention, to enjoy baseball for more than a year now,” said Anaheim spokesperson Mike Lyster.

Qualifying for the orange tier requires a county to average under 3.9 daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents, along with a test positivity rate of 4.9% or less. It has to maintain those levels for two straight weeks.

According to weekly figures released by the state Tuesday, L.A. had a new case rate of 3.1 per 100,000 residents and a testing-positivity rate of 1.5%.

Both numbers were down from last week when L.A. County fell into the orange-tier range with a case rate of 3.7 per 100,000 residents, and a testing-positivity rate of 1.8%.

RELATED: Health Officials Warn Of Potential COVID Surge As Travel Increases

State rules require counties to remain in a tier for three weeks before they can advance. Los Angeles County officially entered the red tier on March 12, so it technically cannot advance to orange until Friday.

Theme parks could expand capacity to 25%, up from 15%. Six Flags Magic Mountain and Legoland are reopening April 1, the first day they are allowed to do so, while Disneyland announced it will reopen April 30.

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility will expand Thursday to all residents aged 50 and over. Beginning April 15, anyone age 16 and over will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

RELATED: San Bernardino Closing In On 4K Total COVID-19 Deaths, Ventura Nearing 1K

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)