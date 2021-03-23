LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Natural History Museum in Exposition Park and the La Brea Tar Pits on Wilshire Boulevard will both reopen next month.

The Natural History Museum will reopen to the public on April 1, 2021, and La Brea Tar Pits will reopen on April 8, 2021.

The William S. Hart Museum in Newhall will remain closed at this time.

Tickets for members, community partners and the general public will go on sale for NHM on Thursday, March 25 and for La Brea Tar Pits on Thursday, April 1.

“The Natural History Museum and La Brea Tar Pits have brought joy to generations of Angelenos for more than a century,” Lori Bettison-Varga, president and director of the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome the community back inside them after a full year of closure and to make them more accessible for all Angelenos.

“As museums of, for and with L.A., we have been witnessing the impact that our outdoor spaces have on visitors, as they return to our Butterfly and Spider Pavilion and connect with nature. In that spirit, while the world strives to heal from the pandemic, we are more committed than ever to providing opportunities that inspire curiosity, relaxation and wonder.”

In accordance with health guidelines, the museums will be run at a limited capacity, advance online timed-ticket reservations are required as well as face coverings for everyone on-site.

Designated pathways will also be used to ensure safe distancing in galleries and gardens.

All visitors will receive touch styluses upon admission to NHM that may be used to interact more safely with touchscreens throughout the museum.

Visitor experiences that don’t allow for proper distancing will remain closed at each location, including NHM’s Gem Vault, Encounters performances at both museums, and the Observation Pit at La Brea Tar Pits.

NHM and La Brea Tar Pits will open gradually, Thursdays through Sundays, and will expand the days over the coming months.

The 2021 Butterfly Pavilion season will be open through September 6, 2021. Tickets for the Butterfly Pavilion will remain free for members and will be $6 for non-members. The Spider Pavilion season will open later in Fall 2021.

For a full list of health and safety protocols and to learn more about changes on site, visit nhm.org.