LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Museum of Art, LACMA, announced Monday it will be reopening on April 1 after being closed for a year.
"We can't wait to welcome you back to our galleries," the museum wrote on Twitter.
The museum will open to the public on April 1 with public tickets going on sale on March 25 at 10 a.m.
Member Previews will begin on March 26 through 30 and tickets will be available starting March 19 at 10 a.m.
LACMA has new guidelines in place from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health “to help everyone prepare for and experience a safe visit.”
All visitors must:
- Wear a mask over your nose and mouth at all times.
- Maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others.
- Pass an online health screening and temperature check prior to entry.
- Use hand sanitizer stations and wash hands frequently.
A full list of new visit guidelines can be found here.