LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A winter storm rolled its way into the Southland early Wednesday morning and is expected to remain into Thursday night. Some mountain areas could potentially get more than a foot of snow, while rain is expected throughout the rest of the region.

Several pockets of the Southland saw heavy rainfall and lightning strikes Wednesday morning, including Glendale and Burbank. The National Weather Service said minor flooding is likely in Southern Los Angeles County, with some minor mud and debris flows possible across the southern portion of the Bobcat and Ranch2 burn areas in the San Gabriel foothills.

Some locations that could experience flooding include Long Beach, Downtown L.A., Pasadena, Inglewood, Griffith Park, Culver City, North Hollywood, Manhattan Beach and Monrovia, the NWS said.

Forecasters said there will be off-and-on-again showers into Thursday night.

Crews were out with plows clearing snowy roads in the mountains. The winter conditions could make driving hazardous in the county’s northern reaches, and the 5 and 14 freeways will likely be affected. Chains are required for those going up to Big Bear.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday for the L.A. County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range, with the NWS anticipating snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches above 4,500 feet, down to a dusting for elevations around 3,000 feet. The snowy conditions will be joined by southwest winds of 20 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.

Wind will also be an issue in much of the region, with gusty conditions developing Tuesday afternoon.

Dry weather is expected to return by Friday and continue through the weekend.

