WRIGHTWOOD (CBSLA) – A powerful winter storm has brought heavy snow to the Southland mountains Wednesday morning.
California Highway Patrol reported early Wednesday morning that snow was falling along the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine. Drives were being advised to avoid the area.
Meanwhile, snow was also falling on the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass. There was also snow falling in Wrightwood.
Snow plows were out in force along mountain roads. Chains were required for drivers headed to Big Bear and Running Springs.
A winter storm warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday for the L.A. County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range, with the NWS anticipating snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches above 4,500 feet, down to a dusting for elevations around 3,000 feet. The snowy conditions will be joined by southwest winds of 20 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.
