SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — Lightning temporarily shut down Seal Beach and its pier Wednesday morning.
The beach and pier were closed a little after 10:30 a.m. due to lightning strikes, but reopened about one hour later, according to Seal Beach police.
The lightning was part of a massive storm which hit the region, bringing drenching rain to low-lying areas and snow to the mountains.
There were reports of traffic collisions throughout the region due to the slippery roads.
In Silverado Canyon east of Irvine, there was a mudslide in the Silverado and Bond fire burn scars. About 700 residents were evacuated.