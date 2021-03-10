NEAR IRVINE (CBSLA) – A fire-scarred neighborhood in hilly Silverado Canyon east of Irvine was hit with a mudslide during the Wednesday morning storm which drenched the region with rain and forced officials to order evacuations.

The slide occurred in the area of Grundy Way and Anderson Way sometime before 8 a.m.

Video from Sky2 showed several cars trapped in mud. Silverado Canyon Road was shut down between Olive Drive and Ladd Canyon.

There were no reported injuries, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. OCFA was sending personnel and heavy equipment to assist residents.

An evacuation order was issued for Silverado Canyon, while evacuation warnings were also issued for nearby Modjeska and Williams canyons. The powerful storm which hit the region Tuesday night is expected to remain through Thursday evening.

About 700 residents were under the evacuation orders, CBS News confirmed.

Silverado Canyon was the site two massive wildfires which broke in October and December, both spurred on by powerful Santa Ana winds.

The 7,300-acre Bond Fire broke out in Silverado Canyon Dec. 2. It started as a house fire before spreading into nearby brush, destroyed at least 31 structures and damaged another 21 more. It forced thousands of people to flee.

The 13,400 acre Silverado Fire also broke out in the Silverado Canyon area on Oct. 26, burning 13,400 acres and forcing more than 90,000 to evacuate. Remarkably, no homes were destroyed.

A large storm in late January also caused mudslides in the burn scars for the Bond and Silverado fires.