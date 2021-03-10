LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Health officials warned residents Wednesday to avoid beaches around storm drains, creeks, and rivers following this week’s rainfall.
The advisory will be in effect until at least Saturday at 2 a.m. and could be extended depending on further rainfall.READ MORE: Storm Brings Heavy Snow To Southern California Mountains
According to officials, bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas can contaminate ocean waters near the discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
Those who enter the water in these areas are at risk of becoming ill.
Several pockets of the Southland saw heavy rainfall and lightning strikes Wednesday morning, including Glendale and Burbank. Hail was reported in Studio City.READ MORE: Big Rig Crash Closes 118 Freeway Near 5 Freeway Transition Road
A neighborhood in hilly Silverado Canyon east of Irvine was hit with a mudslide which forced officials to evacuate about 700 residents. No one was seriously hurt.
Meanwhile Wednesday, lightning temporarily shut down Seal Beach and its pier.
The beach and pier were closed a little after 10:30 a.m. due to lightning strikes, but reopened about one hour later, according to Seal Beach police.
Dry weather is expected to return by Friday and continue through the weekend.MORE NEWS: Mudslide Strikes Silverado Canyon During Wednesday Storm, Hundreds Evacuated
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)