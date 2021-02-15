LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After having to shut down Friday and Saturday because they completely ran out of doses, the COVID-19 vaccination super sites run by the city of Los Angeles this week will be forced to prioritize those slated to receive second doses, officials announced Monday.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti reported that the city is only expected to receive 58,000 doses this week: 54,000 of the Moderna vaccine and 4,000 of the Pfizer vaccine.

“Until more shipments arrive, first doses will be severely limited,” the mayor’s office said in a news release.

The city operates five permanent vaccination super sites: Dodger Stadium, Hansen Dam Recreational Center, San Fernando Clinic, Crenshaw Clinic and the Lincoln Park Clinic. Pierce College in Woodland Hills is slated to open as the sixth site.

However, the city’s mobile vaccination clinics and the Pierce College site will have only 4,600 first doses between them to divvy out this week, the mayor’s office said.

All this comes after the city of L.A. was forced to shut its six mass vaccine sites Friday and Saturday, including its Dodger Stadium site, because it had exhausted its supply by Thursday.

Nearly all the sites will reopen Tuesday. Hansen Dam will reopen on Wednesday.

“Our city has the tools, the infrastructure, and the determination to vaccinate Angelenos swiftly and safely, we simply need more doses,” Garcetti said in a statement.

The city said that second dose appointments were automatically scheduled for all those who got their first doses between Jan. 18-23. They will have received a text message or email.

Meanwhile, the seven super sites managed by L.A. County will also only be administering second doses this week as well, county officials reported Friday.

A new super site co-managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state will open Tuesday at Cal State University Los Angeles in East L.A.

There are also dozens of clinics and pharmacies countywide also administering the vaccine. CVS began administering vaccines last week.