LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – There was not a single coronavirus vaccine administered over the weekend at the city-run vaccination site in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium because the doses are in short supply.
The City of Los Angeles said it needs more vaccine shipments to re-open.
"It is very important to be able to get as many people vaccinated as we can," said Dr. Anne Rimoin, a UCLA professor of Epidemiology. "But we're still constrained by the number of doses that we have to get in arms right now."
"The only thing standing between us and doing more vaccination is actually getting more vaccine," said Ferrer. "We're ready right now today, at the drop of a hat. If somebody said 'here's 400,000 more doses,' we would get them into people's arms next week."
Once Dodger Stadium re-opens, the site will still only be vaccinating health care workers and those 65 years of age and older.