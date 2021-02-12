EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tents were going up, traffic cones were in place and construction was underway Friday as Cal State Los Angeles prepared to open a mass vaccination site.

“I’m starting to get a little bit more excited about this,” David Stone, California Office of Emergency Services assistant chief, said.

The new site, a joint effort between the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Cal OES, will be able to vaccinate approximately 6,000 people per day starting Tuesday.

The community-focused site will offer vaccines for both drive-thru and walk-up appointments and will also deploy a mobile clinic that will visit local community centers and schools.

“Folks will be able to come to Cal State L.A. using transit and then walk up and get their vaccine,” Jose Gomez, executive vice president of the university, said.

Gomez said he hopes the convenience will make it easier for vulnerable communities and those who do not have cars to get vaccinated.

“Having an accessible site for vaccinations is really a game changer in this community,” he said.

The pilot project, part of the Biden administration’s effort to establish 100 vaccination sites nationwide in 100 days.

On Thursday, about 220 active duty soldiers arrived from Fort Carson, Colorado, to help administer the vaccines.

“The Department of Defense regularly sends active duty soldiers to assist with fires, earthquakes, things of that nature when those emergencies occur and this pandemic is no different,” Ryan Cates, an Army sergeant, said.

Starting Tuesday, the vaccine site will run from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days per week. Stone said the site was expected to remain open through the end of August.

Those interested in getting vaccinated at the site will have to make an appointment on the state’s My Turn scheduling system. Only those eligible to receive vaccinations — including healthcare workers and those 65 years and older — will be able to make an appointment.