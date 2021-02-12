LAKE VIEW TERRACE (CBSLA) — One after another, people who had appointments for COVID vaccinations today at Hansen Dam Recreation Center arrived to find out due to a shortage, they had run out of doses.

On Thursday, many people were eager to get their shots at Los Angeles’ city-run vaccination sites before they temporarily shutdown beginning Friday.

The shutdown came early and as a surprise to people like Santa Clarita resident Beverly Kee.

“‘I think it’s horrible. I think it’s really horrible,” she said. Kee is over the age of 65 and came for her second dose. “I think it was just poorly run, and it could’ve been much better. They should’ve anticipated.”

At the San Fernando Clinic site, it was the same story and there were similar reactions from hopeful vaccine recipients.

Van Nuys resident Hilda Hernandez said, “It’s just a disappointment because they never canceled or anything. I just came from Van Nuys for nothing and I’m just upset.”

“It’s not good, but there’s nothing I can do about it of course,” said North Hollywood resident Ted Wilk.

L.A. City fire officials said all five of their sites – including Dodger Stadium – ran out of vaccines early in the day.

Meanwhile, the seven super sites run by the L.A. County Public Health Department have been only giving out second doses since Tuesday due to the shortage.

The city-run sites will temporarily close for two days beginning Friday. On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti said people who need second doses will get them within the necessary window of time. He also said the city’s mobile sites will stay open.

“We have to wait and make another appointment and start over,” Wilk said.

Garcetti’s office said the shortage was unexpected today, but the city was able to secure additional vaccines and reschedule nearly 3,000 morning appointments.

City leaders also said the five mass vaccination sites are expected to reopen next Tuesday, Feb. 16, as long as they get their delivery of doses.