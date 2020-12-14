LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The City of Long Beach is ready for its share of COVID-19 vaccines expected to arrive Thursday, Mayor Robert Garcia tweeted. The vaccines will arrive as a surge of coronavirus cases continues in California.
Vaccines arrive in Long Beach on Thursday. We are ready.
— Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) December 15, 2020
The city is expected to receive 3,900 doses of the vaccine by the end of the month. Long Beach, which has a separate health department from Los Angeles County, reported 21,075 cases of coronavirus as of midnight, December 13.
Mayor Garcia, who lost two parents to COVID-19 this year, has been a longtime proponent of the vaccine.
On Monday, the first batch of Pfizer vaccines arrived at LAX airport. An ICU nurse for Kaiser Permanente was one of the first in the state to receive it.
Hope has arrived. https://t.co/wkKzEwsGht
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 14, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported Monday 7,344 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 48 new deaths, bringing countywide totals to 532,730 total cases and 8,345 total deaths.