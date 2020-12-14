LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials Monday continued to warn of the dangerous surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations the region is experiencing.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 7,344 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 48 new deaths, bringing countywide totals to 532,730 total cases and 8,345 total deaths. Health officials said the number of cases was lower than expected due to a weekend reporting lag from one lab.

There were 4,203 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 21% of whom were being treated in intensive care units and and 14% of whom were on ventilators.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said that if not enough was done to stop the surge, the impact on the healthcare system could be devastating.

Officials also reported that the number of available ICU beds in the county has fallen to 95, prompting calls for people in need of non-emergency medical care to go to urgent care clinics or primary physicians to ease the burden on the region’s health system.

“Our reality is frightening at the moment,” Ferrer said. “With over 4,200 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and almost half of our ICU beds occupied by COVID patients. By next weekend, there are likely to be over 5,000 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and more than 50% of our ICU beds will be occupied by COVID-19 patients.”

And even though the first round of vaccine doses were being distributed, Ferrer said it would be months before there were enough doses available to immunize the millions of people who live and work in L.A. County, and called on people to continue wearing masks, avoiding gatherings and washing their hands.