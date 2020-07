Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia's Mother Dies From Complications Of COVID-19 Gaby O’Donnell was 61 years old. She and her husband, Greg O’Donnell, both tested positive earlier this month. He remains hospitalized and on a ventilator.

Riverside Man Goes Home After Beating Back COVID-19The 60-year-old Riverside man had to spend most of his stay in the ICU, where he had to be regularly flipped to help him breathe, and he lost 25 to 30 pounds during his battle against coronavirus.