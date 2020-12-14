Comments
MOORPARK (CBSLA) — Ventura County was forced to shut down two of its COVID-19 testing sites because supplies have run out.
The county shut down testing sites at Moorpark and Oxnard colleges at about 2:30 p.m., according to a tweet.
The shortage in COVID-19 testing supplies is a nationwide issue, as public health officials begin to roll out vaccinations amid a spike in new infections, hospitalizations and deaths across the country.
Ventura County says its testing sites at the Ventura County Fairgrounds and in Santa Paula remain open.