SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – The Santa Ana City Council Tuesday night passed an emergency order requiring face coverings in public in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
The order, passed unanimously by the council, will take effect Wednesday once signed by the city manager.
Its exact guidelines were still being worked out, but it will likely include a citation.
The order was proposed by outgoing longtime Santa Ana Mayor Miguel Pulido.
“Right now we have to batten down the hatches, right now we’re about to get hit by a tsunami,” Pulido said in Tuesday’s city council meeting.
On Nov. 16, the California Department of Public Health approved an expanded order which makes it mandatory for all people to wear face coverings when they are outside of their homes, unless they meet certain exemptions, such as being in a car or actively eating or drinking. The order does not apply to children under the age of 2.
Several cities in L.A. County implemented mandatory mask requirements over the summer, including Beverly Hills, Duarte, Glendale, Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach, Santa Monica and West Hollywood. Violators can receive fines of up to $1,000.
Through Wednesday, Orange County has recorded at least 80,551 coronavirus cases and 1,578 deaths from the disease. Santa Ana has reported 15,609 cases.