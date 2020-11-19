NFL Week 11 AFC West Picks: 'No Chance That The Jets Get A Win Against The Chargers,' Says CBS LA's Jaime MaggioCBS Los Angeles sports anchor Jaime Maggio looks at AFC West matchups, as the Chargers look to down the Jets, and the Chiefs seek to avenge their loss to the Raiders.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 11: Mike Davis Has A "Dream" Matchup Against Lions DefenseThe Panthers back hasn't been overly effective in the last few weeks but he gets a great opportunity on Sunday going against a Lions D that has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing backs this season.

NFL Week 11 AFC North Picks: Are The Steelers Looking Past The Jaguars?With the Steelers, Ravens and Browns, the AFC North has three potential playoff contenders going into Week 11.