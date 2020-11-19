NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A new Amazon Fresh store in North Hollywood opened to the public on Thursday.
The North Hollywood store, located at 5101 Lankershim Blvd., is the fourth Amazon Fresh store to open its doors.
Shoppers can use the automated Dash Cart at a newly opened Amazon Fresh store on Jamboree Road in Irvine, CA on Thursday, October 22, 2020.The 25,000 square foot store will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and reserve 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for customers who are 60 years and older, those with disabilities and those whom the CDC defines as high risk.
The Amazon Fresh store includes the Amazon Dash Cart, which enables customers to skip the checkout line, and new Alexa features to help customers manage their shopping lists and better navigate the aisles.
Prime members also have access to FREE, same-day pickup from the store.
The first Amazon Fresh brick-and-mortar store opened in Woodland Hills back in September. A second Amazon Fresh store opened in Irvine last, and the company recently opened its third store in Northridge last week.
Amazon also owns Whole Foods and Amazon Go stores.