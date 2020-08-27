WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — Amazon is making another move offline by opening its first Amazon Fresh grocery store in Woodland Hills Thursday to customers.
Amazon says it is sending invites to “select customers” in Woodland Hills before opening the store widely to the public. Shoppers who want to check out the new store along Topanga Canyon Boulevard are being asked to bring the emailed invitation with them in order to get in.
The store actually opened in April, but temporarily as a fulfillment center as demand for groceries surged due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Amazon says the new store will offer same-day delivery and pickup of groceries, along with its new Amazon Dash Cart, which will allow customers to skip the checkout line to pay for their purchases. The store will also serve as an Amazon.com pick-up and package-less return site.
Amazon also owns Whole Foods and smaller Amazon Go stores.