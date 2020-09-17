Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An Amazon Fresh store opened to the public Thursday in Woodland Hills.
“New experience, new store,” Heather Lowery, a shopper, said. “It’s really great to have the fun of learning.”
The store, located at 6245 Topanga Canyon Blvd., will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Customers at higher risk of COVID-19 can shop before the store opens, between 7 a.m. and 8 .m.
The online retail giant’s latest foray into brick-and-mortar stores has been open for a few weeks now, but only to local shoppers with an invitation.
The storefront initially opened in April, but only as an online fulfillment center.
Amazon also owns Whole Foods and Amazon Go stores, where shoppers select their items in person, and pay via app.