LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An Amazon Fresh store opened its doors to the public in Northridge Thursday morning, only the second such store to open in the Los Angeles area.
The 30,000-square-foot store is located in the 19300 block of Rinaldi Street.
The first Amazon Fresh brick-and-mortar store opened in Woodland Hills back in September. A second Amazon Fresh store opened in Irvine last month.
They are now three in Southern California.
The store utilizes Amazon Dash Cart, a high-tech cart which recognizes what customers have purchased and allows them to skip checkout lines.
The Northridge store will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., the store will be open exclusively for seniors 60 and older and people with disabilities.
Amazon also owns Whole Foods and Amazon Go stores.