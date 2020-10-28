PASADENA (CBSLA) – Dodger fans woke up early Wednesday and lined up at Dicks Sporting Goods stores across the Southland to get their hands on World Series gear the morning after the Boys in Blue won their first title in four decades.
Fans were lined up for hours outside 10 Dick’s Sporting Goods stores which opened at 7 a.m. with championship gear.
That included stores Pasadena, West Covina, Glendale, Upland, Newport Beach and Thousand Oaks.
However, some customers came away disappointed. The manager at Dick’s in Pasadena told CBSLA her store sold out of shirts in 20 minutes.
“We waited in line for almost an hour-and-a-half and that’s all they had left,” one woman told CBSLA, pointing to a shirt she bought but did not prefer. “So we’re gonna have to come back tomorrow.”
“It’s all good, we’ll come back tomorrow, we’ll wait an hour, I don’t care, we’ve been waiting 32 years,” her friend added.
It’s unclear when Dick’s will get more World Series apparel in. There was also World Series gear for sale on the Dodger’s official online shop.
